FLC Capital Advisors Sells 27,063 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,063 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.3% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors owned about 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,063. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit