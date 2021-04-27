Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.20. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 178,219 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 90,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

