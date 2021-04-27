Flowchain Market Capitalization Hits $20,478.25 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Flowchain has traded down 76.1% against the US dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $20,478.25 and $60,517.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00066510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.86 or 0.00795899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00096400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.81 or 0.08108790 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

