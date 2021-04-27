Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 307.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FMX opened at $80.44 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $81.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.5771 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

