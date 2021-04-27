Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 119 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $383.93 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.07 and a fifty-two week high of $389.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.