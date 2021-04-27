Forte Capital LLC ADV Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

