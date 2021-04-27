Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average is $96.91. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $59.50 and a 52-week high of $112.02.

