Forte Capital LLC ADV Makes New $219,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

ASML opened at $670.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $602.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.32. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $275.96 and a 1-year high of $675.65. The company has a market cap of $281.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.