Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Dawson James increased their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.79.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $420.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $92,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 901,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 160,153 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 106,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares in the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

