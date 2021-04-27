Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.70 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 71.1% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $526.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $504.53 and a 200-day moving average of $466.26. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.14 and a 1-year high of $539.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.35.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

