Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.23 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

IJR stock opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

