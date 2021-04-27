Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,396 shares of company stock worth $4,496,653. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

