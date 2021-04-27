Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,087 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

