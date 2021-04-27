Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Franklin Electric has raised its dividend payment by 46.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In related news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

