Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FCX. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.47.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.05 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

