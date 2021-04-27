Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of FSNUY stock remained flat at $$12.06 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

