Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Trading Up 0.6%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

About Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of May 12, 2020, the company operated 470 restaurant in 16 countries worldwide.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.