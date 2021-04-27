FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91, Fidelity Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $284.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSBW. Raymond James lifted their target price on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.