Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $281,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,120,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,969,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 349,448 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Albemarle by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $170.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

