Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New $233,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Wealth Alliance increased its position in American International Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in American International Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $774,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $199,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

