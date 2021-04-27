Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 8,514 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 67.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $68.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 159.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 397.37%.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

