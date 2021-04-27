Garmin (GRMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Garmin to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Garmin to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Garmin stock opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $142.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.80.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
