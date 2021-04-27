GateToken Market Capitalization Hits $265.09 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One GateToken coin can now be bought for $3.48 or 0.00006345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $265.09 million and $9.07 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.23 or 0.00791227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00097176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.60 or 0.08120631 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,129,567 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.