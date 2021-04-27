Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GNRC. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.08.

GNRC opened at $330.82 on Tuesday. Generac has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

