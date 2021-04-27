Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives $52.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNFT. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genfit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,483. Genfit has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $187.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Genfit at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

