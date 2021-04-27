German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,638. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,732.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,714. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.