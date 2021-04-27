Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

