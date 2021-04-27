Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $238.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $238.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.14.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $218.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.14. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 129.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

