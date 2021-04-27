Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

GORO opened at $2.82 on Friday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.92 million, a P/E ratio of -281.72 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Ronald Little purchased 20,000 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $47,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,900 shares of company stock worth $153,293. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 132,290 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

