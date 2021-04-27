GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GPRO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,460. GoPro has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -116.69 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Insiders have sold a total of 411,453 shares of company stock worth $4,101,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth $117,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GoPro by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 1,529,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

