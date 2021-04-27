Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Tops $0.0005

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $17,787.26 and approximately $32.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1,799.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

