Gradient Investments LLC Buys 69 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $313.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.36. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

