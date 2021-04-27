Gradient Investments LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $818.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $764.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $711.83. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $827.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.