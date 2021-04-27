Gradient Investments LLC Has $74,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. United Bank lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,004.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 83,006 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 115.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

