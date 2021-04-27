Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1,358.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,901,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,693,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,834,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12,452.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $114.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average of $103.38.

