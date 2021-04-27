Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

