Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,698 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 139,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 124,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 558,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,088,000 after buying an additional 137,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.