Gradient Investments LLC Sells 262 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 34.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 34,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.48.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $142.14 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.