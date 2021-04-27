Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 44.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,523,000. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,185,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

RYH stock opened at $285.51 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $206.70 and a 12-month high of $286.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.90 and its 200 day moving average is $260.72.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

