GravityCoin (GXX) Price Reaches $0.0259

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $144,676.34 and approximately $2,194.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 135% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00281046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.84 or 0.01041592 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00722340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,081.79 or 1.00155700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,589,771 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.