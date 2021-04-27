Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 440 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $121.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $630.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

