Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,433,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,334.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,232.20 and a 52 week high of $2,341.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,157.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,898.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

