Grove Bank & Trust Buys 515 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $169.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.02. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.