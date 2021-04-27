Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

