Grove Bank & Trust Has $13.72 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09.

