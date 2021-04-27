Grove Bank & Trust Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

