Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.1% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

