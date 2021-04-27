Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 67,486 shares.The stock last traded at $106.87 and had previously closed at $106.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 72,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

