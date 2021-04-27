Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 67,486 shares.The stock last traded at $106.87 and had previously closed at $106.88.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 72,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
