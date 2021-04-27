Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the bank on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

