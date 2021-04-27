Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at CIBC

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

GCG opened at C$31.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.91. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$18.50 and a 1-year high of C$32.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21. The company has a market cap of C$859.94 million and a P/E ratio of 19.71.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$63.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In other Guardian Capital Group news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$781,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at C$781,440. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 146,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,896.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

